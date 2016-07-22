Archive announce The False Foundation

Archive will release their 10th album The False Foundation on October 7.
The follow-up to last year’s Restriction will be promoted on the experimental outfit’s upcoming European tour, which starts in November.
Archive mainman Darius Keeler says: “I think just knowing that we were working on our 10th album made this one feel like a landmark record. Our history as a collective has been a mad journey, we’ve trodden such a strange path to arrive at where we are today, and I think in a way that informed the new record and emboldened us to make what is probably the Archive album that I’m most proud of to date.”
The group previewed the upcoming record with the release of their video for track Driving In Nails last month. It can be viewed below.
- Jon Anderson: Phil Collins scuppered my solo career
- Fish talks 'dark' final album Weltschmerz
- Nosound release Sognio E Incendio video
- News in brief: The Cult, Hatebreed, Deep Purple & more
Archive The False Foundation tracklist
- Blue Faces
- Driving In Nails
- The Pull Out
- The False Foundation
- Bright Lights
- A Thousand Thoughts
- Splinters
- Sell Out
- Stay Tribal
- The Weight Of The World
Archive tour dates 2016
Nov 18: Tolhuistuin Paradiso Noord, Netherlands
Nov 19: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Nov 20: Poznan Hala Nr 2, Poland
Nov 22: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 23: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Nov 25: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany
Nov 26: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Nov 27: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland
Nov 28: Brussels Royal Circus, Belgium
Nov 29: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Nov 30: London Electric Ballroom, UK