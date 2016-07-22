Archive announce The False Foundation

Archive will release their 10th album The False Foundation on October 7.

The follow-up to last year’s Restriction will be promoted on the experimental outfit’s upcoming European tour, which starts in November.

Archive mainman Darius Keeler says: “I think just knowing that we were working on our 10th album made this one feel like a landmark record. Our history as a collective has been a mad journey, we’ve trodden such a strange path to arrive at where we are today, and I think in a way that informed the new record and emboldened us to make what is probably the Archive album that I’m most proud of to date.”

The group previewed the upcoming record with the release of their video for track Driving In Nails last month. It can be viewed below.

Archive The False Foundation tracklist

Blue Faces Driving In Nails The Pull Out The False Foundation Bright Lights A Thousand Thoughts Splinters Sell Out Stay Tribal The Weight Of The World

Nov 18: Tolhuistuin Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Nov 19: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Nov 20: Poznan Hala Nr 2, Poland

Nov 22: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 23: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Nov 25: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Nov 26: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 27: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Nov 28: Brussels Royal Circus, Belgium

Nov 29: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Nov 30: London Electric Ballroom, UK