Architects release Gone With The Wind video

Architects have released a video for their track Gone With The Wind.

It features on the band’s upcoming album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, which is out on May 27 via Epitaph Records.

The album is described as a “record that pairs uncompromising heaviness and with a melodic heartbeat” and “the heaviest and darkest work to which the band have ever put their name, both on and below its surface.”

Architects have a number of European dates lined up for 2016, including an appearance at Download.

Architects All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us tracklist

Nihilist Deathwish Phantom Fear Downfall Gone With The Wind The Empty Hourglass A Match Made In Heaven Gravity All Love is Lost From The Wilderness Memento Mori

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 18: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France