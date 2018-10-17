Architects premiere online documentary ahead of Holy Hell release

Architects have released a documentary ahead of the launch of their new album Holy Hell.
The record will launch on November 9 via Epitaph Records and will be their first since the death of guitarist Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 after a three year battle with cancer.
The 22-minute Tom Welsh film titled Holy Ghost features interviews with the band where they talk about Tom, how his passing impacted the music on the new album, his legacy, preparing to play without him for the first time, writing and recording the new album and moving forward with guitarist Josh Middleton.
Drummer Dan Searle says: “My brother was the songwriter. He has died and we’re carrying on without him, and then I’ve written the album about that.
“So it’s sort of engulfed my life and everything to do with it is about my life, so you couldn’t really think of anything more personal.”
Architects will head out on tour later this year for shows in Russia and Ukraine, and will return to the UK and Europe in early 2019 for further dates.
The band previously released the singles Hereafter and Royal Beggars from the new record.
Architects - Holy Hell
1. Death Is Not Defeat
2. Hereafter
3. Mortal After All
4. Holy Hell
5. Damnation
6. Royal Beggars
7. Modern Misery
8. Dying To Heal
9. The Seventh Circle
10. Doomsday
11. A Wasted Hymn
Architects - Holy Hell
Architects return with their first album since the tragic death of guitarist Tom Searle in 2016. Holy Hell features the lead singles Hereafter and Royal Beggars.View Deal
Architects 2018/2019 tour dates
Dec 04: St. Petersburg, A2, Russia
Dec 06: Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium, Russia
Dec 08: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine
Jan 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Jan 08: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Germany
Jan 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jan 15: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jan 17: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 19: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Jan 21: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Jan 22: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 25: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Jan 27: Paris Olympia, France
Jan 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Jan 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 31: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 01: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 02: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 03: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 05: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany