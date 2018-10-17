Architects premiere online documentary ahead of Holy Hell release

Architects have released a documentary ahead of the launch of their new album Holy Hell.

The record will launch on November 9 via Epitaph Records and will be their first since the death of guitarist Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 after a three year battle with cancer.

The 22-minute Tom Welsh film titled Holy Ghost features interviews with the band where they talk about Tom, how his passing impacted the music on the new album, his legacy, preparing to play without him for the first time, writing and recording the new album and moving forward with guitarist Josh Middleton.

Drummer Dan Searle says: “My brother was the songwriter. He has died and we’re carrying on without him, and then I’ve written the album about that.

“So it’s sort of engulfed my life and everything to do with it is about my life, so you couldn’t really think of anything more personal.”

Architects will head out on tour later this year for shows in Russia and Ukraine, and will return to the UK and Europe in early 2019 for further dates.

The band previously released the singles Hereafter and Royal Beggars from the new record.

Architects - Holy Hell

1. Death Is Not Defeat

2. Hereafter

3. Mortal After All

4. Holy Hell

5. Damnation

6. Royal Beggars

7. Modern Misery

8. Dying To Heal

9. The Seventh Circle

10. Doomsday

11. A Wasted Hymn

Architects 2018/2019 tour dates

Dec 04: St. Petersburg, A2, Russia

Dec 06: Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Dec 08: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Jan 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Jan 08: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Germany

Jan 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 15: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 17: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jan 21: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jan 22: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 25: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jan 27: Paris Olympia, France

Jan 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jan 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 31: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 01: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 02: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 03: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 05: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany