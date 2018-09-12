Architects return with new album, single and UK and European tour

Architects have announced their return with a new album, single and a run of UK and European tour dates.

The album is titled Holy Hell and it’ll launch on November 9 via Epitaph Records and will be their first release since the death of guitarist Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 after a three year battle with cancer.

His brother, drummer Dan Searle, says: “In those first months after Tom’s death, I didn’t deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I’d ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it.

“Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live."

He adds: “I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences.”

Architects spent six months from autumn last year recording he 11-track album, which was co-produced by Dan and guitarist Josh Middleton.

Dan says: “For me, broadly speaking, Holy Hell is about pain: the way we process it, cope with it, and live with it. There is value in pain. It’s where we learn, it’s where we grow.”

To mark the album announcement, Architects have today also launched a video for their new single Hereafter and announced a UK and European tour.

The shows will take place throughout January and February next year following dates in Russia and Ukraine in December.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (September 14) from 9am GMT, with Polaris and Beartooth joining them on the road.

Searle and Middleton are joined in the lineup by vocalist Sam Carter, guitarist Adam Christianson and bassist Ali Dean.

Architects - Holy Hell

1. Death Is Not Defeat

2. Hereafter

3. Mortal After All

4. Holy Hell

5. Damnation

6. Royal Beggars

7. Modern Misery

8. Dying To Heal

9. The Seventh Circle

10. Doomsday

11. A Wasted Hymn

Architects 2018/2019 tour dates

Dec 04: St. Petersburg, A2, Russia

Dec 06: Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Dec 08: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Jan 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Jan 08: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Germany

Jan 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 17: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jan 21: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jan 22: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 25: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jan 27: Paris Olympia, France

Jan 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jan 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 31: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 01: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 02: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 03: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 05: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany