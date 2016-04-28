Architects announce All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us tour

Architects have announced a North American tour in support of upcoming album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

They’ll hit the road with Counterparts and Sworn In starting in Montreal on July 8.

All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us will be released on May 27 via Epitaph Records.

They have a number of European dates to come before the All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us Tour kicks off.

Architects All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us Tour 2016

Jul 08: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Jul 09: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jul 10: London London Music Hall, ON

Jul 11: Detroit Shelter, MI

Jul 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Jul 14: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jul 15: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jul 16: Denver Summit, CO

Jul 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Jul 20: Sacramento Boardwalk, CA

Jul 21: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jul 22: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Jul 23: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Jul 25: Dallas Monkey Bar N Grill, TX

Jul 26: San Antonio Korova, TX

Jul 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jul 29: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jul 30: Greensboro Arizona Petes, NC

Jul 31: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Aug 01: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Aug 02: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 04: Worcester Palladium, MA

Aug 05: New York Gramercy, NY

