Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz signs deal for debut solo album

Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz has signed a deal with Napalm Records to release her debut solo album.

No release date has been set for the record which will be called Alissa, but White-Gluz – who remains a member of Arch Enemy – says she wants to step away briefly from her band to see more of her “creative adventures unleashed.”

She says: “I’m excited to announce that I am currently composing and building my first solo album which will see some more of my creative adventures unleashed.

“It is a welcome creative outlet to unlock all of my lyrical and musical vaults with zero restriction or pressure to conform to any particular style or era. I also pay close attention to what my fans want – I haven’t been ignoring the consistent requests for my clean singing voice!”

Former Arch Enemy singer Angela Gossow is part of the management team at Napalm Records, with White-Gluz saying the woman she replaced in the band’s lineup being equally passionate about the project.

White-Gluz adds: “I’m fortunate to have found a home amongst friends and colleagues who are supportive and encouraging of my full musical spectrum.

“This album will also feature members of the Arch Enemy family, both current and past, as well as many of the other great artists I have had the pleasure of sharing a stage with throughout my career.”

She continues: “So many respected artists have invited me into their music over the years, now it’s time to bring them into my world. Thank you to all my incredible fans around the world – this music is for you.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Arch Enemy will headline the inaugural Heavy Scotland festival on April 1 and 2, 2017.

Arch Enemy: Alissa White-Gluz's Guide To Life