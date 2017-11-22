Trending

Anthrax detail John Bush era reissues

Anthrax will reissue 2003’s We’ve Come For You All and 2004 compilation album The Greater Of Two Evils in December

Anthrax in 2002
(Image: © Getty)

Anthrax have announced that they’ll reissue 2003’s We’ve Come For You All and 2004 compilation album The Greater Of Two Evils next month.

Both albums will be available on December 22 via Nuclear Blast on CD in a single set, and will also be available in separate limited edition gatefold vinyl packages.

We’ve Come For You All was Anthrax’s ninth studio album and the last to feature John Bush on vocals and the first with guitarist Rob Caggiano. Guest artists on the record included The Who vocalist Roger Daltrey and Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The Greater Of Two Evils is a compilation album featuring 14 tracks from the band’s early days which were re-recorded with Bush on vocals. The songs were originally sung by Neil Turbin and Joey Belladonna and were selected via a fan vote which was held on Anthrax’s website.

We’ve Come For You All and The Greater Of Two Evils are now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Anthrax 2CD package tracklist

We’ve Come For You All

  1. Contact
  2. What Doesn’t Die
  3. Superhero
  4. Refuse To Be Denied
  5. Safe Home
  6. Any Place But Here
  7. Nobody Knows Anything
  8. Strap It On
  9. Black Dahlia
  10. Cadillac Rock Box
  11. Taking The Music Back
  12. Crash
  13. Think About An End
  14. We’ve Come For You All
  15. Safe Home (Acoustic Version)
  16. We’re A Happy Family (Acoustic Version)

The Greater Of Two Evils

  1. Deathrider
  2. Metal Thrashing Mad
  3. Caught In A Mosh
  4. A.I.R.
  5. Among The Living
  6. Keep It In The Family
  7. Indians
  8. Madhouse
  9. Panic
  10. I Am The Law
  11. Belly Of The Beast
  12. N.F.L. (Nice Fucking Life – Efilgnikcufecin)
  13. Be All End All
  14. Gung Ho

