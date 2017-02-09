Anthrax call on fans to choose European setlist

Anthrax will kick off their Among The Kings European tour tonight (February 9) at Birmingham’s Institute.

The run of dates will see the band play their classic 1987 album Among The Living in full during the first half of their set to mark its 30th anniversary.

Now they’re giving fans the chance to choose the material for the second half of the shows via an online poll.

The band have set up a ‘by request’ section on their website with a list of 44 tracks. Fans are urged to choose their 10 favourites, with the songs that receive the most votes making it on to the live set.

Anthrax say they’ll keep an eye on the site as the European tour progresses, so sets could change from night to night.

The list includes the tracks Armed And Dangerous, Madhouse, Gung-Ho, Schism, Antisocial, Belly Of The Beast and Evil Twin.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently told Metal Hammer that the current political climate would result in “a lot of great heavy music” over the next four years.

He continued: “Political unrest is great for art. The Big Four came out of the Reagan era in the States. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal came out of the Thatcher era, if I’m not mistaken. So with Trump and the political climate in the world right now, it should definitely be great for heavy music.

“There are tons of creative bands and the scene is strong and healthy. Will there ever be another Iron Maiden or Metallica? Maybe not in our lifetimes – but I remember people having the same conversation 10 years ago, and then over those 10 years a bunch of cool new bands have come out. I think we’ll all be fine.”

Anthrax’s last studio album was 2016’s For All Kings.

The Among The Kings poster

Anthrax’s Scott Ian: Political unrest is great for art