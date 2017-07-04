Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur reveal debut album

Anneke van Giersbergen’s new project Vuur have announced that their debut album will be released later this year.

It’s titled In This Moment We Are Free – Cities and will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music, with each track on the record named after a city that made an impression on van Giersbergen.

In addition, the band have launched a contest where fans can guess each of the locations featured on the album and win exclusive and rare merchandise.

Van Giersbergen says: “Often I have a strong feeling for a city where I perform. It can be anything. Sometimes I visualise a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city that I want to write about.

“All 11 songs on the album pay tribute to a certain city and with this contest we’d like to give our fans the opportunity to guess which cities will be featured on the album and win some unique items.”

Vuur will hook up with Scar Symmetry on a short co-headline European tour in December in support of the album.

“We’re very excited to present our debut album live and hit the road this December,” says van Giersbergen. Scar Symmetry and Vuur will each be playing full sets every night.

“Vuur’s setlist consists of mostly new material but the audience will get to hear some of my previous outings and collaborations as well.”

It’s also been announced that in May next year, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an evening with van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements.

Anneke says: “It’s such an honour to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music.

“The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song Travel will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering’s original album arrangement.”

Find a full list of Vuur’s and van Giersbergen’s tour dates below.

Jul 14: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Nov 09: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland (with Epica)

Nov 10: Zlín Masters of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic (with Epica)

Nov 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany (with Epica)

Nov 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany (with Epica)

Nov 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany (with Epica)

Nov 15: Metz La BAM, France (with Epica)

Nov 17: Nantes Stereolux, France (with Epica)

Nov 18: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France (with Epica)

Nov 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain (with Epica)

Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain (with Epica)

Nov 25: Marseille Le Moulin, France (with Epica)

Nov 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France (with Epica)

Nov 29: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Dec 01: Bologna Estragon, Italy (with Epica)

Dec 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (with Epica)

Dec 03: Lille L’Aéronef, France (with Epica)

Dec 07: Paris Le Trabendo , France (with Scar Symmetry)

Dec 08: Vosselaar Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium (with Scar Symmetry)

Dec 09: London The Dome, UK (with Scar Symmetry)

Dec 10: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands with Scar Symmetry)

May 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (Residentie Orkest The Hague)

May 19: The Hague Paard, Netherlands (Residentie Orkest The Hague)

