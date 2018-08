Roger Waters: watch four previously unseen live clips

Four pro-shot clips from Roger Waters’ current Us + Them tour have been released ahead of the former Pink Floyd man’s headline performance at this year’s British Summer Time event in London’s Hyde Park.

The four new clips feature sections from Us And Them and Money — both from 1973’s The Dark Side Of The Moon — and two different clips from Dogs, which originally appeared on 1977’s Animals.

The Us + Them tour is named after the track from The Dark Side Of The Moon, and has been on the road since road last year, where it kicked off in New Jersey in May. The tour is currently in Australia, will reach Europe in April, and climax with shows in Russia in August. Full list of dates below.

Waters will play two Irish shows and five UK shows in July, including the show at British Summer Time. Other artists headlining the week-long series of events include The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon. Tickets are on sale now.

Roger Waters Us + Them Tour Dates

Feb 10: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC, AU

Feb 11: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC, AU

Feb 16: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Hindmarsh, SA, AU

Feb 20: Perth Arena, Perth, WA, AU

Apr 13: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES

Apr 14: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES

Apr 17: Mediolanum Forum, Milan, IT

Apr 18: Mediolanum Forum, Milan, IT

Apr 21: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, IT

Apr 22: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, IT

Apr 24: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, IT

Apr 25: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, IT

Apr 27: O2 arena, Prague, CZ

Apr 28: O2 arena, Prague, CZ

May 02: Papp László Aréna, Budapest, HU

May 04: Arena Armeec - Sofia, BG

May 06: Arena Zagreb, Zagreb, HR

May 09: Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, FR

May 11: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Merksem, BE

May 14: Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Hamburg, DE

May 16: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, AT

May 20: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT

May 21: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT

May 24: WiZink Center, Madrid, ES

May 25: WiZink Center, Madrid, ES

May 28: Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, CH

Jun 01: Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Berlin, DE

Jun 02: Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Berlin, DE

Jun 04: SAP Arena, Mannheim, DE

Jun 08: U Arena - Paris, FR

Jun 11: LANXESS arena, Cologne, DE

Jun 13: Olympiahalle München, Munich, DE

Jun 16: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, FR

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 19: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 22: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 23: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 26: 3Arena, Dublin, IE

Jun 27: 3Arena, Dublin, IE

Jun 29: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

Jul 02: Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK

Jul 03, Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Jul 06: BST Hyde Park, London, UK

Jul 07: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Aug 03: TAURON Arena Kraków, Kraków, PL

Aug 05: ERGO ARENA, Gdansk, PL

Aug 07: Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, DK

Aug 10: Royal Arena - Copenhagen, DK

Aug 11: Royal Arena - Copenhagen, DK

Aug 14: Telenor Arena, Fornebu, NO

Aug 15: Telenor Arena, Fornebu, NO

Aug 18: Friends Arena, Solna, SE

Aug 18: Friends Arena, Solna, SE

Aug 21: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, FI

Aug 24: Arēna Rīga, Riga, LV

Aug 26: Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas, LT

Aug 29: SKK - St. Petersburg, RU

Aug 31: Фестиваль «Прорыв», Moscow, RU

Roger Waters in Los Angeles - live review