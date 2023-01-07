Animals As Leaders postpone European tour four days before scheduled start

If you were planning on attending any of Animals As Leaders' UK and European shows this month, you'll need to make alternative plans.

The band today announced the entire run of 11 dates has been postponed. The announcement came four days before the tour was scheduled to kick off at The Mill in Birmingham on Tuesday, January 10.

The tour was announced in October and would have seen the band perform material from their latest, acclaimed album Parrhesia, which was six years in the making and released in March of 2022.

No explanation for the postponement has yet been confirmed.

In a statement posted to social media, the band say: "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour. We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."

The tour was due to see the band perform in Europe and the UK for the first time since 2019. The full list of affected dates can be viewed below.

Jan 10: UK Birmingham The Mill

Jan 11: UK Glasgow The Garage

Jan 12: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Jan 13: UK London SHepherd's Bush Empire

Jan 14: FRA Paris Cabaret Sauvage

Jan 16: NED Zoertemeer Boerderij

Jan 17: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Jan 19: GER Cologne Essigfakbrik

Jan 20: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Jan 21: GER Berlin Lido

Jan 22: GER Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich