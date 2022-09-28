Animals As Leaders announce European tour

Instrumental heavy progressive rock trio Animals As Leaders have announced European tour dates for January 2023. These will be the first dates the band have played in Europe since 2019 and will see the band play the UK, France, the Netherlands and Germany.

These will also be the first chance to hear tracks live from the band's highly acclaimed, latest album Parrhesia, which was six years in the making and released in March this year.

Animals As Leaders are about to head off on a run of tour dates in the US with Incubus, before joining up with Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage and Fit For An Autopsy for more dates. December will see the group performing three Latin American headline shows, calling into Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Animals As Leaders European tour dates:

Jan 10: UK Birmingham The Mill

Jan 11: UK Glasgow The Garage

Jan 12: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Jan 13: UK London SHepherd's Bush Empire

Jan 14: FRA Paris Cabaret Sauvage

Jan 16: NED Zoertemeer Boerderij

Jan 17: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Jan 19: GER Cologne Essigfakbrik

Jan 20: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Jan 21: GER Berlin Lido

Jan 22: GER Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich

Get tickets.

