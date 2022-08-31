Fit For An Autopsy have managed to make Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell even heavier

Fit For An Autopsy have released a cover of Lamb Of God's classic 2006 track Walk With Me In Hell.

The rendition features monstrously gutturals screams courtesy of frontman Joseph Badolato, and meaty instrumentation comprised of seven string guitars for added bulk. Somehow, it even sounds heavier than the original, and we can't get enough.

Of their love for the Randy Blythe-fronted Richmond band, Fit For An Autopsy explain, "When we started this band, Lamb of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped Fit For An Autopsy could become one day.

"Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it'd be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy Walk With Me In Hell.

Fit For An Autopsy will be playing as special guests on Lamb Of God's upcoming US tour, which is set to kick off on September 9 in New York. The six piece will be joining the Virginian metal heroes from October 1.

They released their sixth studio album Oh What The Future Holds in January, earlier this year, via Nuclear Blast,

Check out the cover and tour dates below:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX