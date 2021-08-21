Anette Olzon streams new single Fantastic Fanatic

Former Nightwish and current The Dark Element singer Anette Olzon has streamed her new single Fantatsic Fanatic, which you can listen to below.

Parasite is taken from Olzon's upcoming second solo album Strong, which will be released through Frontiers Records on September 10. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting for Strong below.

Strong is the follow-up to 2014's Shine, and is a harder, faster musical offering compared to that debut. More importantly, the new album stakes a claim for Anette’s well-deserved standing as one of the world's top female metal vocalists. “I wanted a much heavier album, yet with strong melodies, and took my inspiration from bands I like such as Dimmu Borgir and In Flames,” she says.



The music for Strong was written by Olzon together with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson. The album has been mixed by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, The Dark Element).

Olzon has previously released a video for Parasite.

Pre-order Strong.