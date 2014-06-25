Anathema launch Lost Song video

Anathema have released a video of their acoustic take on The Lost Song Part 2, from acclaimed recent album Distant Satellites.

The performance took place at the launch party for their tenth record, which has drawn acclaim from all directions. Prog described it as a “divine” work while Metal Hammer called it “masterfully balanced, compelling and infectious.”

Daniel Cavanagh recently told how the band regard Distant Satellites as their crowning achievement to date, saying: “It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

They recently extended their upcoming UK tour:

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factory

Sep 21: Glasgow ABC2

Sep 22: Newcastle Academy 2

Sep 23: Manchester Academy 3

Sep 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 26: London Koko

Sep 27: Bristol Thekla

Sep 28: Southampton Talking Heads

Anathema: The Lost Song Part 2 (acoustic)