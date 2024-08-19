Amplifier announce tour dates for March and April 2025

UK space rock duo Amplifier have announced tour dates for March and April 2025 as they gear up to release their latest album, Gargantuan.

The band, who released the Hologram mini album last year, are expected to release what will be their eighth studio album early next year through their Rockosmos label.

"A lot has happened since 2019 and we've had to adapt and evolve. But now we're back leaner and meaner," the band say.

"With the new Sessions approach we can now play all kinds of places that we could never even contemplate playing before because we had so much stuff to carry around and get on a stage. But that's over.

"So with that in mind we're going to try this out in some of the SMALLEST VENUES that we've ever played in. Which means it will be an experience for everyone. Including us."

Fans who purchase a ticket for a show will automatically get a 10% discount for subsequent tickets. The appropriate code to use will be on the tickets for the first show.

"If you want to come to the London show this is particularly small at 80 cap so probably best to get ticket ASAP," the band point out.

You can see the dates and tickets details below.

At the same time a special media book edition of Gargantuaun, limited to 500 copies, and a gold vinyl edition are both available for pre-order

"It features 12 classic Illustrations by an Indonesian psychedelic maestro, who I can't name here because it will give the game away, and three additional musical sequences that are not on the general release version of Gargantuan."

Pre-order Gargantuan.

Mar 6: Stourport Civic

Mar 20: Newcastle Clunny 2

Mar 21: Glasgow Audio

Mar 22: Lancaster Gregsons Hall

Mar 28: Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

Mar 29: Sheffield Sidney & Matilda's

Apr 4: London - Hope & Anchor

Apr 5: Bristol - Louisiana

Apr 11: TBA

Apr 12: Manchester - AATMA

Apr 18: TBA

Apr 19: Cardiff - Fuel Rock Club

Apr 25: Brighton & Hove - Brunswick

Apr 26: Ramsgate - Music Hall