Amon Amarth reveal further European tour dates

Amon Amarth have announced further dates for their European Jomsviking tour with Behemoth, Grand Magus and Testament.
Shows in Sweden, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary have been added to the previously announced dates.
Testament will be onboard as support for the gigs in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Spain and Portugal.
In Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, Behemoth will be on the bill and Grand Magus will support on all dates.
Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says: “The last and only time we toured with Amon Amarth was over a decade ago when both our bands were conquering North America in a small shitty van.
“We are in a different place now and we are more then honoured to be sharing the stage with those Norse men again. Scandinavia, you have been warned.”
Amon Amarth have also been announced as support for Megadeth’s upcoming North American tour.
Amon Amarth European tour 2016
Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street
Nov 04: London Roundhouse
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal
Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria
Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania
Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland
Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark