Amon Amarth reveal further European tour dates

Amon Amarth have announced further dates for their European Jomsviking tour with Behemoth, Grand Magus and Testament.

Shows in Sweden, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary have been added to the previously announced dates.

Testament will be onboard as support for the gigs in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Spain and Portugal.

In Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, Behemoth will be on the bill and Grand Magus will support on all dates.

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says: “The last and only time we toured with Amon Amarth was over a decade ago when both our bands were conquering North America in a small shitty van.

“We are in a different place now and we are more then honoured to be sharing the stage with those Norse men again. Scandinavia, you have been warned.”

Amon Amarth have also been announced as support for Megadeth’s upcoming North American tour.

Amon Amarth European tour 2016

Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal

Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece

Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria

Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania

Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden

Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

