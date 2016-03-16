Trending

Amon Amarth reveal At Dawn’s First Light video

By News  

View video for Amon Amarth track At Dawn’s First Light, taken from 10th album Jomsviking

null

Amon Amarth have released a video for their track At Dawn’s First Light, taken from 10th album Jomsviking.

The follow-up to 2013’s Deceiver Of The Gods arrives on March 25 via Sony – and it’s the band’s first-ever concept album.

Frontman Johan Hegg says: “The Jomsvikings were a shadowy and legendary sect of Viking mercenaries. Their code was simple – show no fear, never retreat, defend your brothers, and when called upon, avenge their deaths.

“The Jomsvikings and their world is the background for the story of a young man in love with a girl, but unfortunately she’s being married off. He accidentally kills a man and has to flee, but he swears to have revenge and win her back. It is not a happy story.”

The video for At Dawn’s First Light follows the promo for First Kill. Amon Amarth launch a European and North American tour later this month, including an appearance at the UK’s Download festival in June.

Amon Amarth Jomsviking Tracklist

  1. First Kill
  2. Wanderer
  3. On A Sea Of Blood
  4. One Against All
  5. Raise Your Horns
  6. The Way Of Vikings
  7. At Dawn’s First Light
  8. One Thousand Burning Arrows
  9. Vengeance Is My Name (bonus track)
  10. A Dream That Cannot Be (featuring Doro Pesch)
  11. Back On Northern Shores