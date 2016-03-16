Amon Amarth reveal At Dawn’s First Light video

Amon Amarth have released a video for their track At Dawn’s First Light, taken from 10th album Jomsviking.

The follow-up to 2013’s Deceiver Of The Gods arrives on March 25 via Sony – and it’s the band’s first-ever concept album.

Frontman Johan Hegg says: “The Jomsvikings were a shadowy and legendary sect of Viking mercenaries. Their code was simple – show no fear, never retreat, defend your brothers, and when called upon, avenge their deaths.

“The Jomsvikings and their world is the background for the story of a young man in love with a girl, but unfortunately she’s being married off. He accidentally kills a man and has to flee, but he swears to have revenge and win her back. It is not a happy story.”

The video for At Dawn’s First Light follows the promo for First Kill. Amon Amarth launch a European and North American tour later this month, including an appearance at the UK’s Download festival in June.

Amon Amarth Jomsviking Tracklist