Amazon slash the Echo Dot by 40% in their big spring sale

Amazon’s big spring sale is currently in full swing, offering deals galore across their stock. Something that’s really caught our eye is a splendid saving of 40% on their hugely popular Echo Dot 4th generation smart speaker. The price has been slashed from £49.99 to just £29.99 – but be quick as the sale is due to end later this week.

The Echo Dot comes in three colours: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue – and for an additional £9.99 you can add an Amazon smart plug, while a further £6.99 will see Amazon throw in a Tapo smart bulb.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Was £49.99, now £29.99, save £20

If you haven't picked up an Amazon Echo Dot, this is a great time to do so, with Amazon cutting the RRP by 40% in their spring sale. Music, podcasts, news and weather reports are just a voice command away!View Deal

So if you’re tempted, what do you get for your £29.99? Well, if you’ve been on the hunt for a smart speaker but don’t want to spend a fortune, then the Echo Dot is a cracking option – especially at less than £30.

The Amazon Echo Dot sounds great and thanks to voice command technology, you can flick between your favourite music and podcasts, listen to the latest news and weather reports and more. Once in place, you’ll find it hard to remember what life was like before it.

And if you already own another Alexa-enabled device, the Echo Dot can connect to it giving you extended reach around your home. It’s easy to set up and the two devices will synch seamlessly.

Also, don’t forget Amazon have also reduced the price on their amazing Echo Studio speaker from £189.99 to £159.99 – a thoroughly decent saving of 16%.