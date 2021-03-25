Shake your foundations by saving £30 on the awesome Amazon Echo Studio

We like playing our music loud and that means we need a speaker that can easily handle riffs, pumping bass lines and thunderous drums. Luckily for us, Amazon’s Echo Studio more than fits the bill – and right now you can save £30 on this massive-sounding speaker. It usually retails for £189.99, but you can now get your paws on it for £159.99 – a meaty saving of 16%.

The Amazon Echo Studio is no.1 in our list of the loudest Bluetooth speakers – and for very good reason. This bad boy will crank out your favourite tunes at up to 90dB of sound. How loud is that exactly? Well, that’s the same as a full revved up lawnmower… but much more fun, right?

Amazon Echo Studio: Was £189.99 , now £159.99

Amazon's Echo Studio doesn't hang about when it comes to delivering big, bold and beautiful sound. It's our no.1 loudest Bluetooth speaker with good reason, and right now, Amazon have lopped 16% off the RRP.

Not only will the Amazon Echo Studio throw adrenaline-fuelled sounds around your home with ease, but it also hooks up to a whole host of other smart home devices and you’ll be able to link up your Amazon Music (Standard and HD), Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio and TuneIn accounts.

It's a cracking bit of kit that's clearly been created to go head to head with the likes of Sonos. So what is it exactly that makes the Amazon Echo Studio sound so good? For starters, it has five internal speakers that work in harmony, boasts support for music mastered in 3D and it can adapt the audio to suit whatever room you place it in. The Amazon Echo Studio also support Dolby Atmos and is a serious piece of kit for music fans.