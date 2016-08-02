Slipknot call on fans to help repeal North Carolina ‘bathroom bill’

Slipknot’s show with Marilyn Manson at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion will go ahead tonight (August 2) despite the state’s controversial ‘bathroom bill.’

Artists including Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam have cancelled shows in North Carolina in recent months, following the state’s HB2 law, which dictates that people must use public bathrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate and not their current identity.

This is seen as discriminatory against the LGBT community and transgender people in particular.

And while Slipknot say they had reservations about playing in North Carolina, they’ve decided to perform to highlight the issue and called upon fans to do their bit to help repeal the bill by teaming up with Equality NC.

The band say in a statement: “When we started this tour, we had reservations about playing in North Carolina because of a law recently passed there called HB2. The law halts the rights of LGBTQ people, doesn’t allow for cities to pass a living wage for the working class.

“We believe that regardless of who you are, or what you believe in this country – and in our own metal community – that everyone should be given access to equal opportunities they need to succeed. This law flies in the face of those values.

“We believe that regardless of who you are, or who you love, you shouldn’t have to face hatred at home or in your community. Our fans in North Carolina deserve better, so we decided not to cancel. We don’t care where you pee – just please flush. It’s pretty simple, really.”

The statement continues: “We’ve decided to partner with Equality NC, the LGBTQ advocacy group leading the fight against this hateful bill. You can talk to Equality NC at our show about how to get involved, and get registered to vote in NC. That way we won’t have to talk about this the next time we come back there.

“We’re coming to North Carolina to show our fans that they can make the difference needed to repeal this law and return their state to a place that welcomes everyone and values differences.”

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor recently said that he could have been paralysed after ignoring a long-standing spinal injury.

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

