Maiden's £199 headphones on sale from today

Iron Maiden’s ‘Ed-Phon3s’ are available to buy in the UK and Europe from today.

The £199 (or €299) headphones, designed in conjunction with Maiden bassist Steve Harris and produced by Japanese electronics company Onkyo, are being sold in the UK exclusively through Richer Sounds stores, while in the rest of Europe they are available online at www.maidenaudio.com

A companion MaidenAudio smartphone app is available for iOS and Android and includes exclusive custom EQ settings.

Harris says: “I knew that I would need some really good headphones to use for playback of the mixes of The Book Of Souls. I’d actually started looking into this about 18 months prior to when we started recording because I’d been struggling to find a design which came even remotely close to what I felt was an acceptable sonic standard for rock and metal.

“My main objective was for a balance that wasn’t just top and bottom heavy with hardly any mid range like a lot of headphones these days that are basically designed for dance music. I wanted a good balance across the widest bandwidth incorporating a lot more mid range frequencies, something I strongly feel is vital to appreciate the complexities of our music and rock and metal in general.

“A friend at Onkyo suggested I get in touch with the company to create a design that could meet my specifications. We started collaborating and have been working on them ever since, endlessly evaluating frequencies and modifying drive units, materials, cables and connectors until we achieved my ideal balance. I am now really happy with the final result.”

Onkyo’s partnership with Maiden was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Maiden feature in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, in which frontman Bruce Dickinson discusses his cancer battle, Maiden’s future, his love of fencing and the “weird” experience of watching tribute band The Iron Maidens.

