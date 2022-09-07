Alter Bridge launch trippy video for towering riff-driven single Sin After Sin

Alter Bridge have released another track from their upcoming album. Sin After Sin rides into view aboard an absolutely towering riff from Mark Tremonti, and follows in the footsteps of previous singles Silver Tongue – released last month – and the title track of the album, Pawns & Kings, which emerged in July.
The release is accompanied by an animated video from regular collaborator Wayne Joyner. It's a film that includes plenty of psychedelic skull action, as befits of song of such majestic proportions.
Pawns & Kings is the band’s seventh studio album, and is scheduled to emerge on October 14 via Napalm Records.
In November Alter Bridge will embark on a European tour, with support from Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The full itinerary is below, and tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).
Alter Bridge: Pawns & Kings tracklist
01. This Is War
02. Dead Among The Living
03. Silver Tongue
04. Sin After Sin
05. Stay
06. Holiday
07. Fable Of The Silent Son
08. Season of Promise
09. Last Man Standing
10. Pawns & Kings
Alter Bridge European Tour 2022
Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark
Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland
Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Nov 16: Paris Palais des Sports, France
Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz 1, Spain
Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 24: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 05: Nottingha Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK
Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK
Dec 12: London O2 Arena, UK