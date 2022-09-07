Alter Bridge launch trippy video for towering riff-driven single Sin After Sin

Alter Bridge have released another track from their upcoming album. Sin After Sin rides into view aboard an absolutely towering riff from Mark Tremonti, and follows in the footsteps of previous singles Silver Tongue – released last month – and the title track of the album, Pawns & Kings, which emerged in July.

The release is accompanied by an animated video from regular collaborator Wayne Joyner. It's a film that includes plenty of psychedelic skull action, as befits of song of such majestic proportions.

Pawns & Kings is the band’s seventh studio album, and is scheduled to emerge on October 14 via Napalm Records.

In November Alter Bridge will embark on a European tour, with support from Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The full itinerary is below, and tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Alter Bridge: Pawns & Kings tracklist

01. This Is War

02. Dead Among The Living

03. Silver Tongue

04. Sin After Sin

05. Stay

06. Holiday

07. Fable Of The Silent Son

08. Season of Promise

09. Last Man Standing

10. Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge European Tour 2022

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark

Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland

Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Nov 16: Paris Palais des Sports, France

Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz 1, Spain

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 24: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 05: Nottingha Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Dec 12: London O2 Arena, UK