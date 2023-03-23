Also Eden replace Hayley Griffiths Band at Winter's End

Winter's End progressive rock festival have announced that Also Eden have replaced Hayley Griffiths Band at next week's event.

Griffiths has had to pull out of the festival for personal reasons, and with little time before the event, organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones and Also Eden have stepped into the breach.

‘I only started the festivals to get Also Eden a gig!’ Jones quips.

This year's event, headlines by Dutch proggers Knight Area, who will be playing their final ever gig, The Tangent German proggers and RPWL, takes place at The Drill Hall, Chepstow from March 30-April 2, 2023.

This year's full lineup now looks like this:

Thursday 30th (doors 7)

La Villa Strangiato (Rush tribute)

25 Yard Screamer

Friday 31st (doors 6.30)

Knight Area

Howard Sinclair

Saturday 1st (doors noon)

The Tangent

Abel Ganz

Kinetic Element

C-sides

Azure

Sunday 2nd (doors noon)

RPWL

Also Eden

Seven Steps to the Green Door

Ghost of the Machine

The Mighty Ra

Get tickets.