Allan and Lande reveal Lady Of Winter video

By Classic Rock  

View lyric promo for track from 4th collab album The Great Divide

Russell Allen and Jorne Lande have released a lyric video for their track Lady Of Winter.

It’s taken from the singers’ fourth collaborative album The Great Divide, set for launch on October 17 via Frontiers Music.

Allen, of Symphony X and Adrenaline Mob, tied up with Masterplan and Yngwie Malmsteen’s Lande to create their first record with ex-Stratovarius man Timo Tolkki. He played all instruments except drums, provided by Jami Huovinen.

The Great Divide follows 2010’s The Showdown.

Tracklist

  1. Come Dream With Me

  2. Down From The Mountain

  3. In The Hands Of Time

  4. Solid Ground

  5. Lady Of Winter

  6. Dream About Tomorrow

  7. Hymn To The Fallen

  8. The Great Divide

  9. Reaching For The Stars

  10. Bittersweet