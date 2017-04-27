All That Remains premiere hard-hitting Madness video

All That Remains have released a video for Madness.

It’s the title track from their new album, which is out tomorrow (April 28) via Razor & Tie Recordings/Eleven Seven Music.

Speaking about their eighth album, vocalist Phil Labonte said: “Our goal has always been to write songs that we like. All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do.

“We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologised for it.

“The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”

All That Remains released a lyric video for Madness track Louder earlier this month, and they’re currently on tour across North America.

Madness is available to pre-order now from iTunes.

All That Remains Madness tracklist

Safe House Madness Nothing I Can Do If I’m Honest Halo Louder Rivercity Open Grave Far From Home Trust And Believe Back To You Never Sorry The Thunder Rolls

Apr 29: Welcome To Rockville – Jacksonville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Rock Festival – Fort Meyers, FL

May 02: The Masquerade, Hell – Atlanta, GA

May 03: Canal Club – Richmond, VA

May 05: Carolina Rebellion – Forest City, NC

May 07: The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD (w/Korn)

May 08: Mr. Smalls – Millvale, PA

May 09: Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

May 11: The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

May 12: Q and Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI

May 13: The Forge – Joliet, IL (w/ Motionless In White)

May 14: Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO (w/Korn)

May 16: State Farm Arena – Hidalgo, TX (w/Five Finger Death Punch)

May 17: Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX (w/ Five Finger Death Punch)

May 19: The Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

May 20: Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL

May 21: The Concourse At The International – Knoxville, TN

May 23: Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

May 24: Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

May 25: The Emporium – Patchogue, NY

Jun 11: St Joseph County Fair – South Bend, IN

Jun 16: Loudwire Live – Flint, MI

Jun 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH (w/ Killswitch Engage)

Jun 23: Rockfest – Montebello, Canada

Jun 24: Mountain Park – Holyoke, MA (w/ Killswitch Engage)

Jul 14: Ink In The Clink – Mansfield, OH

Jul 23: Rise Above Fest – Bangor, ME

Aug 20: Moonstock Festival – Carterville, IL

