All That Remains premiere hard-hitting Madness video

All That Remains have released a video for Madness.
It’s the title track from their new album, which is out tomorrow (April 28) via Razor & Tie Recordings/Eleven Seven Music.
Speaking about their eighth album, vocalist Phil Labonte said: “Our goal has always been to write songs that we like. All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do.
“We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologised for it.
“The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”
All That Remains released a lyric video for Madness track Louder earlier this month, and they’re currently on tour across North America.
Madness is available to pre-order now from iTunes.
- Stone Sour return with epic new track Fabuless
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Our new issue is an Iron Maiden spectacular with the most Eddies ever
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
All That Remains Madness tracklist
- Safe House
- Madness
- Nothing I Can Do
- If I’m Honest
- Halo
- Louder
- Rivercity
- Open Grave
- Far From Home
- Trust And Believe
- Back To You
- Never Sorry
- The Thunder Rolls
All That Remains 2017 tour dates
Apr 29: Welcome To Rockville – Jacksonville, FL
Apr 30: Fort Rock Festival – Fort Meyers, FL
May 02: The Masquerade, Hell – Atlanta, GA
May 03: Canal Club – Richmond, VA
May 05: Carolina Rebellion – Forest City, NC
May 07: The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD (w/Korn)
May 08: Mr. Smalls – Millvale, PA
May 09: Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
May 11: The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
May 12: Q and Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI
May 13: The Forge – Joliet, IL (w/ Motionless In White)
May 14: Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO (w/Korn)
May 16: State Farm Arena – Hidalgo, TX (w/Five Finger Death Punch)
May 17: Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX (w/ Five Finger Death Punch)
May 19: The Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA
May 20: Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL
May 21: The Concourse At The International – Knoxville, TN
May 23: Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD
May 24: Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA
May 25: The Emporium – Patchogue, NY
Jun 11: St Joseph County Fair – South Bend, IN
Jun 16: Loudwire Live – Flint, MI
Jun 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH (w/ Killswitch Engage)
Jun 23: Rockfest – Montebello, Canada
Jun 24: Mountain Park – Holyoke, MA (w/ Killswitch Engage)
Jul 14: Ink In The Clink – Mansfield, OH
Jul 23: Rise Above Fest – Bangor, ME
Aug 20: Moonstock Festival – Carterville, IL