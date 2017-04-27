Trending

All That Remains premiere hard-hitting Madness video

All That Remains release video for Madness - the title track from their new album

All That Remains have released a video for Madness.

It’s the title track from their new album, which is out tomorrow (April 28) via Razor & Tie Recordings/Eleven Seven Music.

Speaking about their eighth album, vocalist Phil Labonte said: “Our goal has always been to write songs that we like. All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do.

“We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologised for it.

“The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”

All That Remains released a lyric video for Madness track Louder earlier this month, and they’re currently on tour across North America.

Madness is available to pre-order now from iTunes.

All That Remains Madness tracklist

  1. Safe House
  2. Madness
  3. Nothing I Can Do
  4. If I’m Honest
  5. Halo
  6. Louder
  7. Rivercity
  8. Open Grave
  9. Far From Home
  10. Trust And Believe
  11. Back To You
  12. Never Sorry
  13. The Thunder Rolls

All That Remains 2017 tour dates

Apr 29: Welcome To Rockville – Jacksonville, FL
Apr 30: Fort Rock Festival – Fort Meyers, FL
May 02: The Masquerade, Hell – Atlanta, GA
May 03: Canal Club – Richmond, VA
May 05: Carolina Rebellion – Forest City, NC
May 07: The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD (w/Korn)
May 08: Mr. Smalls – Millvale, PA
May 09: Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
May 11: The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
May 12: Q and Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI
May 13: The Forge – Joliet, IL (w/ Motionless In White)
May 14: Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO (w/Korn)
May 16: State Farm Arena – Hidalgo, TX (w/Five Finger Death Punch)
May 17: Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX (w/ Five Finger Death Punch)
May 19: The Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA
May 20: Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL
May 21: The Concourse At The International – Knoxville, TN
May 23: Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD
May 24: Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA
May 25: The Emporium – Patchogue, NY
Jun 11: St Joseph County Fair – South Bend, IN
Jun 16: Loudwire Live – Flint, MI
Jun 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH (w/ Killswitch Engage)
Jun 23: Rockfest – Montebello, Canada
Jun 24: Mountain Park – Holyoke, MA (w/ Killswitch Engage)
Jul 14: Ink In The Clink – Mansfield, OH
Jul 23: Rise Above Fest – Bangor, ME
Aug 20: Moonstock Festival – Carterville, IL

