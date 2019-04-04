All That Remains launch first video since the death of guitarist Oli Herbert

All That Remains have released a new video for their track Everything’s Wrong.

The song has been taken from the US outfit’s 2018 album Victim Of The New Disease – and is their first promo since the death in October last year of guitarist Oli Herbert.

The video stars former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore and new guitarist Jason Richardson, who plays Herbert’s parts on the shoot.

Vocalist Phil Labonte tells Revolver: “The video really captures the song's meaning of how when something slips away, it can seem like the whole world has crashed down around you. Things that used to make sense no longer do."

As for Amore’s involvement, Labonte adds: “Guitarist Mike Martin is a big wrestling fan, and we think Enzo did a great job capturing the feeling we were looking for.”

Check out the video below.

Richardson was named a full-time member of All That Remains in February after the band decided to keep going, saying it's what Herbert would have wanted.

The band are currently on tour across North America.