Alien Ant Farm plan Anthology anniversary celebration

Alien Ant Farm frontman Dryden Mitchell says the band will tour later this year to celebrate the 15th anniversary of seminal album Anthology.

The band’s second album was issued in 2001 and spawned the hits Movies and Smooth Criminal – their cover of the Michael Jackson track.

Speaking to TeamRock at the Download festival, Mitchell says: “October, we will be back in the UK. It’s 15 years of Anthology so we’re gonna come back and probably do Anthology back-to-back.”

Asked about his overriding memories of making and releasing the album, Mitchell says he instantly thinks of late friend and Anthology producer James Murray.

He says: “It was our first time being in a real studio with real money. The memories are just countless. We have a friend, James Murray, who produced Papa Roach, Ant Farm, Drowning Pool – and he died in a motorcycle crash a couple of years ago.

“Not to be shitty, but that’s one of the first memories that comes to me. A friend who produced that record is gone now.”

AAF released their fifth album Always And Forever last year and head out on the road across the US later this month.

Jun 18: Bowling Green Balpark, KY

Jul 01: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Jul 02: Corona M15 Concert Bar & Grill, CA

Jul 08: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

Jul 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 10: Danville Vintage Villians, IL

Jul 13: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Jul 14: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Jul 15: Clarksville The Warehouse, TN

Jul 16: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

Jul 17: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Jul 19: Jacksonville Jack Rabbit’s Live, FL

Jul 20: Tampa Crowbar, FL

Jul 21: Sanford West End Trading Company, FL

Jul 23: Mexico City Hell And Heaven Fest, Mexico

Jul 24: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Jul 26: Destin Club LA, FL

Jul 28: Dallas Trees, TX

Jul 29: Corpus Christi Boneshakers, TX

Jul 30: San Leon 18th Street Pier, TX

Jul 31: Houston BFE Rock Club, TX

Aug 06: El Paso Speaking Rock Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 08: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Aug 09: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Aug 10: Houston Pub Fountains, TX

Aug 14: Detroit Chene Park Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 17: Arlington Heights Home, IL

Aug 18: Valentine Rosebud Casino, NE

Aug 20: Tooele The Amphitheatre At Studio Ranch, UT

Aug 21: Jerome County Fairgrounds, ID

Aug 25: Lewiston Boomers’ Garden, ID

Aug 26: Everett Tony V’s Garage, WA

Aug 27: Central Point Expo Amphitheatre, OR

Sep 01: San Diego Sycaun Casino, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas Orleans Arena, NV

Sep 07: Dekalb NIU Convocation Center, IL

Sep 08: Duluth Clyde Iron Works, MN

Sep 09: Minneapolis Myth, MN

Sep 10: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Sep 11: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Sep 12: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Sep 16: Big Flats Tags Summerstage, NY

Sep 17: Glens Falls Civic Center, NY

Sep 18: Brockton Campanelli Stadium, MA

Sep 20: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Sep 21: Philadelphia Electric factory, PA

Sep 22: Salem Civic Center, VA

Sep 23: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Sep 29: Fort Myers The ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, FL

Sep 30: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 01: Apopka Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 02: Tampa Courtyard, FL

Oct 07: Dodge City United Wireless Arena, KS

