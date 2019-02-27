Alice In Chains show a change of pace in lyric video for Rainier Fog

Alice In Chains have released a lyric video for Rainier Fog – the title track from their latest album.

The new promo presents the track at a slightly slower pace that the album version, with the clip released just days after the band announced an epic North American co-headline tour with Korn.

Those dates will get under way in July – shortly after Alice In Chains wrap up their run of UK and European dates which start at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena on May 23.

Speaking previously about the band’s follow-up to 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, guitarist Jerry Cantrell said: “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, but it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint.

“We’re really proud of the material we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some really beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good.”

In December, it was revealed that a new sci-fi film based on Rainier Fog was being planned. The project will be released across 10 videos, with each episode set to a different track on the record.