Alice In Chains reveal Rainier Fog sci-fi film project

Alice In Chains have announced a new film project based on their latest album Rainier Fog.

The 90-minute sci-fi movie is titled Black Antenna and was produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason. The project will be released in 10 videos, with each episode set to a different track on the record.

Mason says: “I’m a long-time fan of the band and this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined – it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project.”

Alice In Chains drummer drummer Sean Kinney adds: “We’ve always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums. Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie.

“Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from Black Antenna to preface the complete film’s release.”

The first episode is set to roll out early next year, while the first trailer can be watched below.

Alice In Chains were last week nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Album category for Rainier Fog and will embark on a UK and European tour throughout May and June next year.

Alice In Chains: Rainier Fog

Alice In Chains released their new album Rainier Fog back in August. It features the singles So Far Under, The One You Know and Never Fade.

Alice In Chains UK and European tour 2019

May 23: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 25: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 28: Paris L’Olympia, France (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 30: Brussels AB, Belgium (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 31: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 03: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 04: Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air, Germany (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 07-09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07-09: Nuremburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Tallinn Rock Cafés, Estonia