Alice In Chains, Jimi Hendrix exclusives due on Black Friday

A live Alice In Chains album will be released on vinyl as a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive next month.

Previously unavailable on vinyl, Live Facelift features Alice In Chains live at The Moore Theatre in Seattle and was captured on December 22, 1990.

It’ll be issued by Legacy Recordings, who will also release a Jimi Hendrix 10inch vinyl called Morning Symphony Ideas.

The Hendrix release is described as an official ‘bootleg’ which focuses on Hendrix’s songwriting and his unique approach toward developing new material in the recording studio.

The collection presents the guitar icon’s funk forays with Billy Cox and Buddy Miles.

Side One features Jungle, which was recorded at the Record Plant on November 14, 1969. Side Two features a September 1969 session with Hendrix and Miles recording a new interpretation of Room Full Of Mirrors

A third track, known as Strato Strut, is also included on Morning Symphony Ideas.

The compilation was produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer, and John McDermott for Experience Hendrix.

Record Store Day’s Black Friday event takes place on November 25.

Alice In Chains Live Facelift tracklist

It Ain’t Like That Man In The Box Real Thing Love Hate Love Sea Of Sorrow Bleed The Freak

