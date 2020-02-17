Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is working on a new solo album

Jerry Cantrell has revealed he’s working on a new solo album.

The Alice In Chains guitarist was speaking with Jeremy Parsons and Melody Chiu from PeopleTV on the red carpet of the MusicCares Person Of The Year ceremony, which this year paid tribute to Aerosmith.

Cantrell said: “I’m working on a new record myself, so, generally, when I'm in that sort of a mode, I pretty much don't listen to anything until I'm done, so nothing creeps in there.

“I did a couple of shows in December in Los Angeles with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records.

“When I'm with Alice In Chains, I'm with Alice In Chains, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so if you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice In Chains, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too.”

Cantrell’s last solo album was 2002’s Degradation Trip which he recorded with Robert Trujillo just before the bassist joined Metallica, and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

News of Cantrell’s new solo record follows the release of Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall’s solo outing on One Alone, which was released in October 2019.

DuVall will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in support of the record throughout March and April.

Alice In Chains released their latest album Rainier Fog in 2018.

