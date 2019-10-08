Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall announces UK and European tour

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall has announced that he’ll tour next year, with dates in the UK, Europe and Russia confirmed.

He’ll play throughout March and April in support of his new solo album One Alone, which was released earlier this month through DVL Recordings.

The album is described as “a smouldering, all-acoustic affair” and “as sparse and intimate as it gets – part late-night confessional, part living room concert.”

DuVall adds: “I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter.”

DuVall is currently preparing for his upcoming US tour, which will kick off in Atlanta on October 21.

Find a full list of dates below.

Meanwhile, his Alice In Chains bandmate Jerry Cantrell has announced that he’ll play a solo show at The Pico Union Project in Los Angeles on December 7, where he says he’ll be joined by “some cool friends performing songs you might expect, others I haven’t played in quite a while and maybe even one or two that I never have.”

And, in other Alice In Chains news, it’s been revealed that the band have teamed up with FEW Spirits and their master distiller Paul Hletko for a limited edition bourbon titled All Secrets Known – named after their 2009 track.

The bourbon, which will be available in select US states, has been finished in tequila barrels for six months, which has resulted in a drink that is described as having “bold, sweet, and spicy bourbon top notes” accentuated by “grassy agave undertones.”

Hletko says: “There are no two spirits that have a closer association with rock'n'roll than whiskey and tequila. Bringing together elements of both, but in an unconventional, innovative way, is an illustration of what we try to do every time we distill a new product.”

FEW previously collaborated with The Flaming Lips on the Brainville rye whiskey.

William DuVall 2020 tour dates

Mar 25: Dublin Whelands, Ireland

Mar 27: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Mar 28: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 29: Liverpool Arts Loft, UK

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK

Apr 01: London 100 Club, UK

Apr 03: Paris Les Etoilles, France

Apr 04: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Apr 06: Utrecht Cloud Nine, Netherlands

Apr 07: Cologne Club Volta, Germany

Apr 10: Milan Santeria, Italy

Apr 11: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Apr 13: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria

Apr 14: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Apr 15: Budapest Room 041, Hungary

Apr 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 18: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Nochtspiecher, Germany

Apr 21: Aarhus Atlas, Denmark

Apr 23: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

Apr 24: Oslo Krosset, Norway

Apr 26: Stockholm Södra Theatre, Sweden

Apr 27: Helsinki Konepaja-Sali, Finland

Apr 28: Tallinn Philly Joe’s Jazz Club, Estonia

Apr 30: Moscow 16 Tons, Russia