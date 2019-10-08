Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall announces UK and European tour

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall has announced that he’ll tour next year, with dates in the UK, Europe and Russia confirmed.
He’ll play throughout March and April in support of his new solo album One Alone, which was released earlier this month through DVL Recordings.
The album is described as “a smouldering, all-acoustic affair” and “as sparse and intimate as it gets – part late-night confessional, part living room concert.”
DuVall adds: “I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter.”
DuVall is currently preparing for his upcoming US tour, which will kick off in Atlanta on October 21.
Find a full list of dates below.
Meanwhile, his Alice In Chains bandmate Jerry Cantrell has announced that he’ll play a solo show at The Pico Union Project in Los Angeles on December 7, where he says he’ll be joined by “some cool friends performing songs you might expect, others I haven’t played in quite a while and maybe even one or two that I never have.”
And, in other Alice In Chains news, it’s been revealed that the band have teamed up with FEW Spirits and their master distiller Paul Hletko for a limited edition bourbon titled All Secrets Known – named after their 2009 track.
The bourbon, which will be available in select US states, has been finished in tequila barrels for six months, which has resulted in a drink that is described as having “bold, sweet, and spicy bourbon top notes” accentuated by “grassy agave undertones.”
Hletko says: “There are no two spirits that have a closer association with rock'n'roll than whiskey and tequila. Bringing together elements of both, but in an unconventional, innovative way, is an illustration of what we try to do every time we distill a new product.”
FEW previously collaborated with The Flaming Lips on the Brainville rye whiskey.
William DuVall 2020 tour dates
Mar 25: Dublin Whelands, Ireland
Mar 27: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK
Mar 28: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK
Mar 29: Liverpool Arts Loft, UK
Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK
Apr 01: London 100 Club, UK
Apr 03: Paris Les Etoilles, France
Apr 04: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium
Apr 06: Utrecht Cloud Nine, Netherlands
Apr 07: Cologne Club Volta, Germany
Apr 10: Milan Santeria, Italy
Apr 11: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland
Apr 13: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria
Apr 14: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia
Apr 15: Budapest Room 041, Hungary
Apr 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 18: Berlin Privatclub, Germany
Apr 20: Hamburg Nochtspiecher, Germany
Apr 21: Aarhus Atlas, Denmark
Apr 23: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark
Apr 24: Oslo Krosset, Norway
Apr 26: Stockholm Södra Theatre, Sweden
Apr 27: Helsinki Konepaja-Sali, Finland
Apr 28: Tallinn Philly Joe’s Jazz Club, Estonia
Apr 30: Moscow 16 Tons, Russia