Alice In Chains announce new album Rainier Fog

Alice In Chains have announced details of their new album Rainier Fog, due to be released August 24 via BMG.

Rainier Fog will be the band's first album in five years and the follow-up to 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.

Prior to the announcement, Alice In Chains released the new track The One You Know, and have now released another taster of Rainier Fog with So Far Under.

Speaking about the song, vocalist William DuVall says: "It’s about feeling completely up against it – outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it. It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem.

"The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script. Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy – from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee.

"Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album."

Rainier Fog will be available digitally, as well as on CD and limited-edition double 180-gram clear LP with white and black splatter available only from the band’s online store.