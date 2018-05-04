Listen to new Alice In Chains song The One You Know

Alice In Chains have released a video for their new song The One You Know, the first new music from the band in five years.

The One You Know is taken from the band's upcoming sixth album, the follow-up to 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.

Speaking about the as-yet-untitled full-length, Jerry Cantrell says, “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, but it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some really beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good.”

The new album has been recorded by producer producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa, who also worked on Alice In Chains' two previous records.

There is yet to be an official release date announced for the album.

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach WNOR Lunatic Luau, VA

May 07: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 08: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 10: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 12: St. Louis Pointfest, MO

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

May 16: South Bend Morris Performing Arts Center, IN

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 19: Philadelphia WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion, PA

Jun 16: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jun 17: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 20: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Zagreb INmusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 28: Padua Sherwood, Italy

Jun 30: Bezirk-Landstrasse Arena Open Air Wien, Austria

Jul 01: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 03: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jul 08: Belford Les Eurockeennes 30, France

Jul 10: Milan Ippodromo Snai San Siro, Italy

Jul 13: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 14: Lisboa NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 17: Tel Aviv Caesarea, Israel

Jul 18: Tel Aviv Caesarea, Israel

Aug 22: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Aug 28: Paso Robles Vino Robles Amp, CA

Aug 29: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Aug 31: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Sep 01: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 03: Tucson Music Hall, AZ

Sep 04: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Sep 06: Austin ACL Live, TX

Sep 07: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Sep 08: Dallas Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 10: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Sep 11: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Sep 13: Denver Fillmore, CO

Sep 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ