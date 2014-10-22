Alice Cooper drops Nightmare video

Alice Cooper has released another video preview of his Live From Wacken DVD.

The shock rocker released Raise The Dead – Live From Wacken this week and he has since unveiled a clip of him performing his 1975 classic Welcome To My Nightmare. Last week, he released a video of him performing Poison at the German open air festival.

The DVD/CD package comprises 22 songs and an interview, while the CD features the complete concert recorded last year. All proceeds go to the Wacken Foundation, supporting new heavy metal music.

Cooper’s Wacken set included a string of cover versions of songs by artists including The Doors, Pink Floyd and The Who.

Meanwhile, Cooper has discussed his contribution to The Art Of Paul McCartney collaboration, on which he performs a version of Eleanor Rigby. He says: “We were way influenced by The Beatles’ music, by the great songwriting of Lennon and McCartney. If you ask Ozzy and Steven Tyler the same thing, you’ll find that there’s a lot of melody in what we all do.

“We’re always going to be a little more horse-powered but we always referred back to those melody lines.”

Cooper has also been working on a covers album featuring songs by The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and The Who – as well as original tracks – set for release in early 2015.

Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken tracklist