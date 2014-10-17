Alice Cooper teases Wacken DVD with Poison clip

Alice Cooper has released a video of him performing his hit Poison at Wacken.
The clip is taken from Cooper’s upcoming live package Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken, which is released on DVD, Blu-ray, CD and in digital formats on October 20.
The performance was recorded at the German festival on August 3 and the release will support the Wacken Foundation, a non-profit organisation which backs hard rock and heavy metal artists. One Euro from every copy sold will be donated to the foundation.
Cooper’s Wacken set included a string of cover versions of songs by artists including The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Who.
Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken tracklist
- Hello Hooray 2. House Of Fire 3. No More Mr Nice Guy 4. Under My Wheels 5. I’ll Bite Your Face Off 6. Billion Dollar Babies 7. Caffeine 8. Department Of Youth 9. Hey Stoopid 10. Dirty Diamonds 11. Welcome To My Nightmare 12. Go To Hell 13. He’s Back (The Man Behind The Mask) 14. Feed My Frankenstein 15. Ballad Of Dwight Fry 16. Killer 17. I Love The Dead 18. Break On Through 19. My Generation 20. I’m Eighteen 21. Poison 22. Schools Out/Another Brick In The Wall