Alice Cooper teases Wacken DVD with Poison clip

Alice Cooper has released a video of him performing his hit Poison at Wacken.

The clip is taken from Cooper’s upcoming live package Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken, which is released on DVD, Blu-ray, CD and in digital formats on October 20.

The performance was recorded at the German festival on August 3 and the release will support the Wacken Foundation, a non-profit organisation which backs hard rock and heavy metal artists. One Euro from every copy sold will be donated to the foundation.

Cooper’s Wacken set included a string of cover versions of songs by artists including The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Who.

Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken tracklist