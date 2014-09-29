EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Alice Cooper does Eleanor Rigby

This November sees the release of The Art Of Paul McCartney, and all-star tribute album featuring the likes of Kiss, Bob Dylan, Def Leppard, Chrissie Hynde, Jeff Lynne, Paul Rodgers, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Perry Farrell, Heart, and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielson and Robin Zander.

Following the release two week’s ago of a video of The Cure’s version of _Hello Goodbye _(featuring Paul McCartney’s son James on keyboards), the latest footage to be published features Alice Cooper taking on the Beatles’ classic Eleanor Rigby. Alice also covers Smile Away on the album, which originally appeared on the 1971 Wings album RAM.

“We were way influenced by the Beatles’ music, by the great songwriting of Lennon and McCartney”, says Alice. “If you ask Ozzy and Steven Tyler the same thing, you’ll find that there’s a lot of melody in what we all do. We’re always going to be a little more horse-powered than the Beatles were, but we always referred back to those melody lines”.

The Art Of McCartney is the brainchild of producer Ralph Sall, who has worked with The Ramones, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, Smash Mouth, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith and Jane’s Addiction. He first met the songwriter in 2003 when compiling the soundtrack to the movie The In Laws, which features several McCartney songs.

The Art Of McCartney Track List:

Billy Joel - Maybe I’m Amazed 2. Bob Dylan - Things We Said Today 3. Heart - Band on the Run 4. Steve Miller - Junior’s Farm 5. Yusuf Islam - The Long and Winding Road 6. Harry Connick, Jr. - My Love 7. Brian Wilson - Wanderlust 8. Corinne Bailey Rae - Bluebird 9. Willie Nelson - Yesterday 10. Jeff Lynne - Junk 11. Barry Gibb - When I’m 64 12. Jamie Cullum - Every Night 13. Kiss - Venus and Mars/Rock Show 14. Paul Rodgers - Let Me Roll It 15. Roger Daltrey - Helter Skelter 16. Def Leppard - Helen Wheels 17. The Cure, featuring James McCartney - Hello Goodbye 18. Billy Joel - Live and Let Die 19. Chrissie Hynde - Let It Be 20. Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander and Rick Nielsen - Jet 21. Joe Elliott - Hi Hi Hi 22. Heart - Letting Go 23. Steve Miller - Hey Jude 24. Owl City - Listen to What the Man Said 25. Perry Farrell - Got to Get You Into My Life 26. Dion - Drive My Car 27. Allen Toussaint - Lady Madonna 28. Dr. John - Let ‘Em In 29. Smokey Robinson - So Bad 30. The Airborne Toxic Event - No More Lonely Nights 31. Alice Cooper - Eleanor Rigby 32. Toots Hibbert with Sly & Robbie - Come and Get It 33. B.B. King - On the Way 34. Sammy Hagar - Birthday

Deluxe/vinyl Edition Bonus Tracks:

Robert Smith - C Moon 2. Booker T. Jones - Can’t Buy Me Love 3. Ronnie Spector - P.S. I Love You 4. Darlene Love - All My Loving 5. Ian McCulloch - For No One 6. Peter, Bjorn and John - Put It There 7. Wanda Jackson - Run Devil Run 8. Alice Cooper - Smile Away

_The Art Of Paul McCartney is released on November 17. Alice’s version of Eleanor Rigby is available to download now from the official website. _