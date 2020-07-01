Alice Cooper, Corey Taylor, Peter Frampton and more set for Rock For Relief benefit show

A benefit show titled Rock For Relief will take place on Friday night (July 3) to help raise awareness and money for the Feeding America charity.

The entertainment will be broadcast from 8pm ET on Storic Media's YouTube channel, with fans encouraged to donate to the charity throughout the evening.

Artists set to appear throughout the show include Alice Cooper, Slipknot and Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor, Myles Kennedy, Peter Frampton, ex Eagle Don Felder, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, Joe Satriani and Black Stone Cherry’s Chris Robertson.

In a statement about the event, Feeding America say: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more then 54 million Americans are struggling to put food on the table – that includes about 18 million children.

“Through Rock For Relief, we hope to make even a small impact and help our fellow Americans.

“Over 40 million people are served each year through the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks and we want to help.

“Every dollar donated to Feeding America helps secure and distribute 10 meals to people facing hunger. We have started this fundraiser to allow families who are struggling to sit down at the table and share a meal.

“So please click on the donate button and give whatever you can!”

For further information, visit the Rock For Relief website and check out the official trailer below.