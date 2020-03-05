Bush return with new album The Kingdom

Bush have announced that they’ll release their new studio album The Kingdom later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Black And White Rainbows is scheduled for a release in May with a final date still to be revealed.

Vocalist and guitarist Gavin Rossdale says: “We are really proud of The Kingdom. It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, like-minded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

Bush have marked the news by releasing the new single Flowers On A Grave, which can be listened to below.

Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, drummer Nik Hughes and bassist Corey Britz are currently preparing for their European tour, which will include an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.

Following the 15-date run, Bush will turn their attention to further shows across the US with Breaking Benjamin. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (March 6) from 10am local time through Live Nation.

Bush 2020 European tour

Jun 05: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Jun 06: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Jun 10: Berlin Astra, Germany

Jun 11: Nicklesdorf Nova Park, Austria

Jun 13: Donnington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 17: Muenster Skaters Palace, Germany

Jun 19: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 20: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Jun 21: Padova Hall, Italy

Jun 25: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Jun 27: Lisbon Rock in Rio Lisboa, Portugal

Bush 2020 US tour with Breaking Benjamin

Jul 15: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 18: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 24: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 26: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 29: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 02: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 04: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 06: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 07: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 11: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 13: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 16: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 18: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 21: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 22: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 24: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL

Aug 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 29: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheater, KS

Aug 31: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 03: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 05: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Sep 06: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Date TBA: St. Louis, MO