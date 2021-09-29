Alex Henry Foster to support The Pineapple Thief in October

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows, will support The Pineapple Thief on their upcoming 18-date European tour through October.

It will be the first time Foster has played these shores since supporting ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead in early 2020, so Bruce Soord's invitation to join the band for live dates was more than timely. You can watch a video trailer for the dates below.

Foster used the lockdown period to host several online events, including an online event with Prog Magazine last May, thus building a solid bond with his followers by opening up on the topics of depression, loneliness and mental illness, but mostly, by inviting them to care for others, to hope for a brighter day and to keep on dreaming.

Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows released their live album Standing Under Bright Lights in April.

You can view the live dates and ticket information below.

(Image credit: Press)

The Pineapple Thief live dates:

Oct 6: UK Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Oct 7: UK Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester

Oct 9: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Oct 12: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola

Oct 14: POL Kraków Klub STUDIO

Oct 15: HUN Budapest A38 Hajó

Oct 16: GER Munich Technikum

Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7

Oct 19: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Oct 20: FRA Villeurbanne CCO

Oct 23: FRA Paris Élysée Montmartre

Oct 26: GER Mainz KUZ Kulturzentrum Mainz

Oct 27: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Oct 28: FRA Strasbourg Laiterie

Oct 29: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Oct 30: UK London O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

Nov 5: UK Bristol O₂ Academy

Get tickets.