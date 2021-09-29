Alex Henry Foster to support The Pineapple Thief in October

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows, will support The Pineapple Thief on their upcoming 18-date European tour through October.
It will be the first time Foster has played these shores since supporting ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead in early 2020, so Bruce Soord's invitation to join the band for live dates was more than timely. You can watch a video trailer for the dates below.
Foster used the lockdown period to host several online events, including an online event with Prog Magazine last May, thus building a solid bond with his followers by opening up on the topics of depression, loneliness and mental illness, but mostly, by inviting them to care for others, to hope for a brighter day and to keep on dreaming.
Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows released their live album Standing Under Bright Lights in April.
You can view the live dates and ticket information below.
The Pineapple Thief live dates:
Oct 6: UK Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Oct 7: UK Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester
Oct 9: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Oct 12: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola
Oct 14: POL Kraków Klub STUDIO
Oct 15: HUN Budapest A38 Hajó
Oct 16: GER Munich Technikum
Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7
Oct 19: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann
Oct 20: FRA Villeurbanne CCO
Oct 23: FRA Paris Élysée Montmartre
Oct 26: GER Mainz KUZ Kulturzentrum Mainz
Oct 27: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Oct 28: FRA Strasbourg Laiterie
Oct 29: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Oct 30: UK London O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
Nov 5: UK Bristol O₂ Academy