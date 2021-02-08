Alex Henry Foster releases video trailer for new live album

Canadian post rocker Alex Henry Foster has released video trailer for his upcoming live album Standing Under Bright Lights. Recorded live at the Montreal Jazz Festival, the album will be released through Hopeful Tragedy Records on April 16. You can watch the trailer below.

The Montreal performance acted as a homage to Foster's late father, who had died almost 5 years prior, almost to the day of the event. It would consist of a performance of Foster's debut album Windows In The Sky, re-invented for the occasion as an 11-piece band set to perform along a movie projection produced by Foster.

“My vision to preserve the integrity of the songs from being played over and over was a son’s ultimate attempt to keep a part of his father alive," Foster states. "But that night, I realised that it’s once communed that every word and sound has the ability to grow beyond the emotions they were created from, making them somehow eternal… just like my father.

"Therefore, the sole concern that now remains is how willing I am to face the fear to be left alone night after night when I let go of him, when I don’t have any more reasons not to assume who I am now, to stand under bright lights, whatever it may reveal to myself and others.”

Standing Under Bright Lights was originally set to be released in October last year, which would have been his father’s birthday, Foster decided to utilise the extra time the worldwide pandemic would give him to produce the album. He also decided to work on the concert film and on an upcoming book titled If Only the Voices In My Head Couldn’t Lie, to be released later in the spring of 2021.

Pre-order Standing Under The Bright Lights.

(Image credit: Hopeful Tragedy Records)

Alex Henry Foster: Standing Under Bright Lights

01. The Son of Hannah

02. The Pain That Bonds (The Beginning Is the End)

03. Winter Is Coming In

04. Shadows of Our Evening Tides

05. The Hunter (By the Seaside Window)

06. Snowflakes in July

07. Summertime Departures

08. Lavender Sky

09. The Love That Moves (The End Is Beginning)