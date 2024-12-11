Alex Henry Foster shares new live video for the epic Shadows Of Our Evening Tides

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster has released shared a new live video for the epic Shadows Of Our Evening Tides, whch features spoken word from beat poet Allen Ginsberg.

The live video was recorded at Brückenfestival in Nuremberg, Germany in August 2022, and also features on Foster's brand new EP, A Whispering Moment, which is released today through Hopeful Tragedy Records. It's Foster's third release of the year, following the albums Kimino and A Measure Of Shapes And Sounds.

Along with the title track, the EP highlights the freely evolving nature of Shadows Of Our Evening Tides from its initial incarnation and its organic transformation through multiple live performances.

"I believe this very special project not only encapsulates the incredibly personal and intimate emotions that essentially express the brokenness of my heart following my father’s passing and my long belated grieving process, but that also became a singular element for friends and loved ones to find solace in their own losses before providing comfort to many people who would later discover the hopeful nature of a record that might appear or be shallowly interpreted as a sad and weary reflection of love’s impermanence and disarray when its true essence remains finding peace and purpose in our own bleakest times.

"And like most unambitious honesty and unselfishly-absorbed creative let go, Windows In The Sky would subsequently offer me the ultimate blessing to redefine my musical journey, and maybe, if not more importantly, to rewire my whole existence entirely."

"Therefore, I hope that A Whispering Moment will lead you to discover or rediscover the vibrant sensations of cultivating your life — of being truly alive."

Pre-order A Whispering Moment EP.

Alex Henry Foster: A Whispering Moment

1. A Whispering Moment (Alternate Version)

2. Shadows Of Our Evening Tides (Extended Version)

3. Shadows Of Our Evening Tides (Live from the Upper Room Studio, April 28, 2020)

4. Shadows Of Our Evening Tides (Live at Brückenfestival, August 12, 2022)