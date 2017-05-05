Alestorm release retro video game-inspired promo for Mexico

Alestorm have released a video for their new track Mexico.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album No Grave But The Sea which will launch on May 26 via Napalm Records.

The band say: “Oh wow! It’s Cinco de Mayo, so let’s celebrate with a song dedicated to our favourite country in the world – Mexico!

“Like most of our music, this song is about drinking, pirates, and explosions. And don’t worry, it’s not a real donkey – it’s just Bobo and Elliot in a donkey costume.”

Alestorm will head out across the US on the Vans Warped Tour this summer and also have several European festival appearances scheduled.

Find the full list of dates below, along with the No Grave But The Sea tracklist and artwork.

Alestorm No Grave But The Sea tracklist

No Grave But The Sea Mexico To the End Of The World Alestorm Bar Und Imbiss Fucked With An Anchor Pegleg Potion Man The Pumps Rage Of The Pentahook Treasure Island

Jun 10 : Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Zaiet Fest, Italy

Jun 16: Hellfest, France

Jun 17: Rock Fels Open Air, Germany

Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Jun 22: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ

Jun 23: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Jun 24: Salt Lake City Utah State Fair Park, UT

Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 27: Nashville The Fairgrounds Nashville, TN

Jun 28: Metairie Zephyr Field, LA

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St. Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Tinley Park The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park Main Street Lot, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces New Mexico State University, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Pomona, CA

Aug 10: Leyendas del Rock, Spain

Aug 11: Into the Grave, Netherlands

Aug 12: Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Rockstadt Extreme, Romania

