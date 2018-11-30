Alan Reed added to the Trinity 4 line-up

Alan Reed And The Daughters Of Expediency are the latest act to be added to the Trinity 4 line-up. They join headliners Mostly Autumn, C:Live Collective and Godsticks in the bill, which takes place at Leamington Assembly on May 11.

“Trinity is a great gig… and a worthwhile cause,” Reed tells Prog, “and we can’t wait to give it our all at Trinity 4!”

This year's event is raising money for the mental health charities MIND and Help Musicians UK. The event will also feature the now famous charity auction and an the aftershow party.

All tickets bought before 31st January 2019 will priced £20 for the day (rising to £25 after that) and the first 70 Early Bird tickets sold will get exclusive entrance to our Aftershow party, where you can mingle with the Trinity Team and the bands.

Trinity 4 tickets are available here.