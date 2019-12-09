Alan Parsons announces Turn Of A Friendly Card 40th anniversary tour

Alan Parsons will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Turn Of A Friendly Card with a tour later this year.

In an announcement on his Facebook page, Parson's states: "June of 2020, marks the beginning of our celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Turn Of A Friendly Card. In addition to this, I am happy to share that we will be visiting Italy as part of our summer touring schedule in July."

Currently Parsons has announced dates across Europe, but goes on to state: "We are continuously adding more dates and locations for the 2020 touring schedule, and we will announce as additions are made."

Alan Parsons and band will play:

Jun 18: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

Jun 20: Hinwil Rock The Ring Festival, Switzerland

Jun 21: Amsterdam TBC, Netherlands

Jun 23: Antwerp TBC, Belgium

Jun 26: Seville Calle Leonardo Da Vinci, Spain

Jun 27: Marbella Avda, Spain

Jun 28: Madrid Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, Spain

Jun 30: Barcelona Avinguda Diagonal, Spain

Jul 02: Basel Augst, Switzerland

Jul 04: Rome Cavea Auditorium Musica, Italy

Jul 05: Molfetta (Bari) Banchina S.Domenico, Italy

Jul 06: Pescara Teatro D’Annunzio, Italy

Tickets go on sale soon, according to Parson's website.

