Akercocke release new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin

Akercocke are premiering their new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin exclusively with Metal Hammer.
The song is taken from the band’s latest album Renaissance On Extremis, which is out now via Peaceville.
Speaking to Metal Hammer about the video, vocalist Jason Mendonca says “The story echoes the lyrics of the song which is about coming back from the brink of suicide.
“It’s a song of hope, emphasising that there is always a way out from even the darkest of places and conditions.”
The video was directed by Khaled Lowe, using 4K cameras and drones.
“The skilful edit adds a surreal quality without digressing from the overarching concept,” says Jason.
Akercocke UK and Ireland tour dates
Oct 06: Mammoth Fest, Brighton
Oct 13: Audio, Glasgow
Oct 14: Corporation, Sheffield
Oct 15: The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes
Oct 20: Voodoo, Belfast
Oct 21: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin
Oct 22: Queens Hall, Nuneaton
Oct 27: Rebellion, Manchester
Oct 28: Underworld, London
Oct 29: The Arts Centre, Colchester
