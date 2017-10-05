Akercocke release new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin

Akercocke are premiering their new video for One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Renaissance On Extremis, which is out now via Peaceville.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the video, vocalist Jason Mendonca says “The story echoes the lyrics of the song which is about coming back from the brink of suicide.

“It’s a song of hope, emphasising that there is always a way out from even the darkest of places and conditions.”

The video was directed by Khaled Lowe, using 4K cameras and drones.

“The skilful edit adds a surreal quality without digressing from the overarching concept,” says Jason.

Akercocke are part of the Extreme Metal Takeover in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

Akercocke’s new album Renaissance In Extremis is out now and available to order from Amazon.

Akercocke UK and Ireland tour dates

Oct 06: Mammoth Fest, Brighton

Oct 13: Audio, Glasgow

Oct 14: Corporation, Sheffield

Oct 15: The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

Oct 20: Voodoo, Belfast

Oct 21: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin

Oct 22: Queens Hall, Nuneaton

Oct 27: Rebellion, Manchester

Oct 28: Underworld, London

Oct 29: The Arts Centre, Colchester

Akercocke mark rebirth with Renaissance In Extremis

Akercocke - Renaissance In Extremis album review