Aisles stream new single Time (A Conversation With My Therapist)

Chilean prog rockers Aisles have streamed their latest single, the reflective Time (A Conversation With My Therapist) Over, which you can listen to below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Beyond Drama, which will be released through Presagio Records on April 5.

"The message of the song is 'here there are no guilty parties, except the passage of time'," the band explain. "We wanted to give the song the feeling that everything was lost, that work is exhausting, that there is a loss of enjoyment, but also the need to leave everything behind and move forward to get out of that state. Musically, compared to the rest of the album, it's much more melodic, simpler, more direct, we wanted to explore something closer to Pink Floyd, Steven Wilson and Marillion, perhaps."

Since recording the follow-up to 2016's Hawaii, the band'have suffered the departure of three key members: Felipe Candia (drummer), Rodrigo Sepúlveda (guitarist) and Israel Gil (vocalist).

Game Over was recorded at Estudio del Sur and produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, mixed by Pepe Lastarria and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (Muse, Paul McCartney, Beck). You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Aisles have previously released videos for Fast, Disobedience and Megalomania and streamed Game Over.

Pre-order Beyond Drama.