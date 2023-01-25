Aisles stream brand new fusion-inspired single Game Over

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
Chilean prog rockers Aisles will release new album Beyond Drama in April

Aisles
(Image credit: Press)

Chilean prog sextet Aisles have streamed their brand new single Game Over, a knotty, fusion-inspired instrumental, which you can listen to below.

The single is the fist new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album Beyond Drama, which will be released through Presagio Records on April 5. The new album, the follow-up to 2016's Hawaii, is the last to feature the band's most recent line-up, following the departure of Felipe Candia (drummer), Rodrigo Sepúlveda (guitarist) and Israel Gil (vocalist).

“It is part of the alienation of the pandemic, with hyperconnected people but with an intense disconnection from the natural world and submerged in video games 16 hours a day in a parallel reality,” explains keyboard player Juan Pablo Gaete of the new single.

"It is an album of crisis, but also one of deep inspiration," adds guitarist Germán Vergara. Crisis due to the entire context of the pandemic, of a certain melancholy due to the confinement, due to everything that we had to experience both personally and as a group. That crisis ended up creating an earthquake that did not bury the band, but rather gives it a new start."

Game Over was recorded at Estudio del Sur and produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, mixed by Pepe Lastarria and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (MusePaul McCartney, Beck). You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Aisles have previously released videos for FastDisobedience and Megalomania.

Pre-order Beyond Drama.

Aisles

(Image credit: Presagio Records)

Aisles: Beyond Drama
1: Fast
2: Megalomania
3: Thanks to Kafka
4: Disobedience
5: Time (A Conversation with My Therapist)
6: The Plague 
7: Surrender
8: Needsun
9: Game Over

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.