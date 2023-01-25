Aisles stream brand new fusion-inspired single Game Over

Chilean prog sextet Aisles have streamed their brand new single Game Over, a knotty, fusion-inspired instrumental, which you can listen to below.

The single is the fist new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album Beyond Drama, which will be released through Presagio Records on April 5. The new album, the follow-up to 2016's Hawaii, is the last to feature the band's most recent line-up, following the departure of Felipe Candia (drummer), Rodrigo Sepúlveda (guitarist) and Israel Gil (vocalist).

“It is part of the alienation of the pandemic, with hyperconnected people but with an intense disconnection from the natural world and submerged in video games 16 hours a day in a parallel reality,” explains keyboard player Juan Pablo Gaete of the new single.

"It is an album of crisis, but also one of deep inspiration," adds guitarist Germán Vergara. Crisis due to the entire context of the pandemic, of a certain melancholy due to the confinement, due to everything that we had to experience both personally and as a group. That crisis ended up creating an earthquake that did not bury the band, but rather gives it a new start."

Game Over was recorded at Estudio del Sur and produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, mixed by Pepe Lastarria and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (Muse, Paul McCartney, Beck). You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Aisles have previously released videos for Fast, Disobedience and Megalomania.

Pre-order Beyond Drama.

(Image credit: Presagio Records)

Aisles: Beyond Drama

1: Fast

2: Megalomania

3: Thanks to Kafka

4: Disobedience

5: Time (A Conversation with My Therapist)

6: The Plague

7: Surrender

8: Needsun

9: Game Over