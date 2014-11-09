Airbourne target 2015 release

Airbourne are looking at the second half of next year to launch their next album.

It will be the follow-up to Black Dog Barking, which launched via Roadrunner in 2013. And drummer Ryan O’Keeffe reveals they’ve been working on fresh material on their recent jaunt around the UK – from the back of their tour bus.

He tells Airbourne’s official UK fan site: “We’ve got a studio set up in the back of the tour bus and we’re working on stuff for the next one. We throw little ideas down – it will start coming together once we get home. You just collect material and then when you get back home, you tip it out on the ground and put it together.

“We want to have it out in the second half of next year, but we’ve still got to get it all together and be confident about it. If we’re not happy we’re not going to release it – but that’s our goal.”

The band continue their European tour this week before taking a break for Christmas. They’ll then fly out to New Zealand on Boxing Day for seven dates.